BMW Narrows Gap To Mercedes In Feb 2021 In India; Just 23 Units Shy

BMW India sold a total of 626 units in February 2021 as against 755 units during the same period last year with the least YoY de-growth of them all

BMW India has been reaping benefits of consistent launches in recent months and its sales numbers are nothing short of impressive despite the circumstances the luxury market has been facing. The whole luxury space posted a massive Year-on-Year sales drop of 27.4 per cent in the month of February 2021 and even BMW recorded de-growth but it was the bigger gainer in terms of market share.

Mercedes-Benz led the way ahead of BMW and Jaguar Land Rover with Audi, Volvo and Porsche covering the positions from fourth to sixth respectively. The cumulative domestic tally in the luxury space stood at 1,779 units as against 2,451 units during the same period last year. The second-placed BMW registered 626 units in February 2021 as against 755 units twelve months ago with a 17.1 per cent sales decline.

The brand finished just 23 units shy of the market leader Mercedes-Benz and is expected to overtake the fellow German rival in the coming months as many new launches have been planned along the course of this calendar year. BMW officially launched the M340i yesterday for a price tag of Rs. 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The first lot of the M340i xDrive has been sold out in no time due to its sporty credentials. It is equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and features an M Sport rear differential and M Spec chassis to name a few. It is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine developing around 377 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2021 BMW M340i is claimed to go from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds and the equipment list comprises of M rear spoiler, BMW Laserlight, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrumentation, a HUD, etc.

Just a few months ago, BMW introduced the 3 Series Grand Limousine with a starting price of Rs. 51.50 Lakh (ex-showroom) and it was preceded by the 2 Series Gran Coupe petrol, the 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow, X3 M and the X5 M Competition.