BMW Motorrad Introduces Its First Ever M Model, And It Packs 212 Horsepower!

BMW Motorrad is yet to reveal the price of the M 1000 RR, but it will certainly be costlier than the S 1000 RR that starts from Rs 18,50,000 (ex-showroom) in the Indian market

Up until now, BMW’s in-house motorsport division, BMW M GmbH has only worked high-performance versions of its luxury cars. However, the M badging will now also be used by the German carmaker’s motorcycle division. BMW Motorrad has officially revealed the M 1000 RR, based on the S 1000 RR superbike.

Talking about the motorcycle’s powertrain, it gets the same 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine as the S 1000 RR, however, BMW has equipped it with new pistons, modified the combustion chambers as well as the titanium connecting rods. In addition, the engine also has an increased compression ratio, lighter rocker arms, fully machined intake ports with a new geometry, while it also gets a new titanium exhaust.

The S 1000 RR’s engine belts out 207 hp of maximum power at 13,500 rpm, as well as 100 Nm of peak torque between 5,500 and 14,500 rpm. On the other hand, all the aforementioned changes have resulted in the M 1000 RR producing 5 hp and 13 Nm more. In addition, BMW says that the M-badged superbike is more powerful in the 6,000 – 15,100 rev range, which is “particularly relevant for race track driving dynamics.”

Other changes made to the bike include carbon fiber winglets which help in generating downforce. The Bavarian automaker claims that these winglets help improve acceleration as well as braking and cornering stability. The bike gets an aluminum bridge frame, an optimized USD front fork and “revised central spring strut with blue spring and Full Floater Pro kinematics.”

The wheels of the motorcycle have been made out of carbon fiber, and the stopping power comes from M braking system with blue calipers. The M 1000 RR’s equipment list consists of a 6.5-inch digital instrument cluster, which can be had with M GPS laptrigger and M GPS data logger.

You can also go for the M competition package for the bike which will additionally get you M milled parts, M carbon packages, a lighter swing arm and an M endurance chain.