BMW C400 Maxi-Scooter For India Teased; Confirmed To Debut Soon

BMW Maxi-Scooter for India could be from the C400 series sold by the brand globally; a 350 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 33.5 bhp expected

BMW Motorrad has released a teaser image of what appears to be a maxi-scooter for the Indian market and it did take us by surprise. “Arriving soon, stay tuned!” with the hashtag Urban Mobility, the company clearly stated that the “maxi-scooter is debuting soon” and the teaser shows the headlamps with integrated twin LED Daytime Running Lights.

While the name of the maxi-scooter has not been announced, it will be interesting to see if it’s anything specific to India. Even if it does so, it will be heavily influenced by the German manufacturer’s range of scooters sold internationally. The C400 X and C400 GT definitely come to mind and they are based on a 350 cc architecture.

The maxi-scooter could supplement the entry-level BMW G310 R and G310 GS and both of them received big updates last year with a huge drop in prices to make them more appealing. But, it will more likely be priced well above the G310 duo. BMW introduced the C400 GT back in 2018 and it could cost around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Are you ready to rise to the next level of urban riding? BMW Motorrad India’s first Maxi-scooter is debuting soon. Watch this space for more! #UrbanMobility#MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorradIndia #BMWMotorrad pic.twitter.com/Yu3wLbrUTF — BMWMotorrad_IN (@BMWMotorrad_IN) July 16, 2021

The latest version of the C400 uses a 350 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with an updated throttle-by-wire system and EMS. The powertrain produces 33.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm and is paired with a revised CVT transmission. To meet the Euro 5 compliance, it also gained a new side-mounted exhaust and catalytic converter.

With the premium space devoid of scooters, BMW could have the first-mover advantage but pricing will play a key role. The 2021 BMW C400 GT comes with ASC (Automatic Stability Control), new clutch springs, a revised cylinder head, a new braking system with improved bite and a host of other changes. It has a claimed top speed of 139 kmph.

Other highlights include a tall black windscreen, anti-lock braking system, a large single-piece seat setup, split-type grab rail, an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation, LED tail light cluster and indicators, large under storage space and so on.