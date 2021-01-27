BMW M5 CS Debuts As The Most Powerful ‘M’ Car With 635 PS

The limited-edition BMW M5 CS is powered by a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 (635 PS), and can go from standstill to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds

BMW has finally unveiled the most powerful ‘M’ car yet, the new M5 CS. Based on the M5 competition, the new ‘CS’ version has more power and less weight. The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 now generates a peak power of 635 PS (at 6,000 rpm) and a maximum torque of 750 Nm (between 1,800 rpm and 5,950 rpm), and comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission and M xDrive AWD system.

With a claimed 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of 3 seconds and a 0 to 200 kmph acceleration time of just 10.4 seconds, it is also the quickest ‘M’ car yet. The top speed of the vehicle has been electronically limited to 300 kmph. According to the company, there are a few changes in the engine bay, including a redesigned oil pan, an additional sump, and more rigid mounts for the engine.

The BMW M5 CS comes with 20-inch wheels, shod with Pirelli P Zero Corsas (275/35 at the front and 235/35 at the rear). The suspension system shares components with the M8 Gran Coupe Competition, and helps in improving the handling. The car also gets M carbon-ceramic brakes as standard, with 6-piston floating callipers at the front and single-piston callipers at the rear wheels.

The Bavarian carmaker has used carbonfibre-reinforced plastic for the car’s hood. The front splitter, rear spoiler, mirror caps, rear diffuser, and even the seats (all four bucket seats in the cabin) employ carbon fibre. As a result, the M5 CS is 70 kg lighter than the M5 Competition, which also contributes to the improved handling and performance of the car.

Other features on offer here include Laserlight headlamps (with yellow L-shaped LEDs), a gold-bronze finish for the grille, and a stainless steel sports exhaust with quad tailpipes. The vehicle also gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, virtual cockpit, an M Alcantara steering wheel with carbon fibre pedal shifters, and Alcantara headliner.

The BMW M5 CS has a starting price of 180,400 Euros, and is a limited edition model. Deliveries are expected to begin in the UK and European markets around spring season this year, and the vehicle will go on sale in the US towards the end of this year.