BMW M340i xDrive Vs BMW Z4 M40i – Specs Comparison

The newly launched BMW M340i xDrive has now become the most affordable M car in the Indian market, taking the spot from the Z4 M40i convertible

Earlier this month, BMW India launched the M340i xDrive variant for the 3 Series in the Indian market, making it the first locally assembled BMW M Performance model in the country. The M340i has been positioned above the 320d and 330i variants in the 3 Series line up, and rivals the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C 43 coupe and the newly launched Audi S5 Sportback.

The BMW M340i xDrive has become the most affordable M car in the Indian market, replacing the BMW Z4 M40i for this position. To see how good the new M340i xDrive really is, here is a detailed specifications comparison between the said car and the second-most affordable BMW M car in India, the Z4 M40i, take a look –

Dimensions

The BMW M340i xDrive measures 4824 mm in length, 1811 mm in width, stands 1429 mm tall and has a 2810 mm long wheelbase. In contrast, the BMW Z4 M40i has a length of 4324 mm, a width of 2024 mm, a height of 1304 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2470 mm in length.

Car BMW M340i xDrive BMW Z4 M40i Length 4824 mm 4324 mm Width 1811 mm 2024 mm Height 1429 mm 1304 mm Wheelbase 2810 mm 2470 mm Kerb Weight 1540 kg 1610 kg

It should be noted that the Z4 M40i is a two-door convertible coupe, whereas the M340i xDrive is based on the 3 Series sedan which makes it a much more practical offering. Hence, the M340i xDrive is longer, taller and has a longer wheelbase as compared to the Z4 M40i, but the latter is 213 mm wider than the former.

Powertrains

Powering the M340i xDrive is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 387 PS of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and power is sent to all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. BMW claims that the M340i xDrive can sprint from 0 – 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds.

Car BMW M340i xDrive BMW Z4 M40i Engine 3.0-litre inline 6-cylinder turbo petrol engine 3.0-litre inline 6-cylinder turbo petrol engine Power 387 PS 375 PS Torque 500 Nm 500 Nm Transmission 8-Speed Steptronic Sport auto 8-Speed Steptronic Sport auto Drivetrain All-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Power-To- Weight Ratio 0.25 PS per kg 0.23 PS per kg

The BMW Z4 M40i gets the same 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo in-line six-cylinder engine, but it is tuned to produce slightly less power, i.e. 375 PS, while the 500 Nm peak torque output remains the same. The power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Z4 M40i is claimed to have a 0 – 100 kmph time of 4.5 seconds.

Features

The M340i xDrive carries over the 330i M Sport’s equipment list, which includes BMW’s 10.25-inch iDrive touchscreen infotainment system, voice commands, gesture control, multi-colour ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, wireless charging and a parking camera. Apart from that, the M340i also gets adaptive LED headlamps with laser high beams, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, etc.

The BMW Z4 M40i gets a head-up display, front and rear parking display, wireless charging, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon system, active cruise control, BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment software with wireless Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Launch Control, adaptive LED headlights, two-zone auto climate control, ambient lights, and much more.

Safety

On the safety front, the M340i gets airbags for driver and front passenger, head airbags front and rear as well as side airbags for driver and co-driver, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Cornering Brake Control, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Traction Control, Runflat tyres with reinforced side walls, Tyre Pressure Indicator etc.

The Z4 M40i’s safety suite consists of front and side airbags for both driver and passenger, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, side-impact protection, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Traction Control, Cornering Brake Control, Tyre Pressure Indicator, Electronic vehicle immobiliser and more.

Price

The new BMW M340i xDrive has been priced at Rs 62.90 lakh without any options, while the BMW Z4 M40i retails at a starting price of Rs 81.90 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), which makes the new M340i a whole Rs 19 lakh more affordable.

Comparison Verdict

The newly launched M340i xDrive aims to give you a taste of the full-blown M cars without burning a hole in your pocket. BMW claims that this is the quickest car that’s assembled in India, which when packed with the luxuries of the 3 Series, makes the M340i xDrive a value for money performance-oriented luxury sedan.

On the other hand, the BMW Z4 M40i is a two-door convertible that’s certainly not meant for people looking for a practical offering. That said, the Z4 M40i looks sharp, is fun-to-drive and gets a powerful engine. However, all of it comes at a steep price of almost Rs 82 lakh (ex-showroom).