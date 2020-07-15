BMW iX3 Electric SUV Unveiled, Offers 460 Km Driving Range

Apart from an impressive driving range, the new BMW iX3 also offers brilliant performance and equipment

BMW has officially revealed the iX3, the first-ever electric Sports Activity Vehicle by the company. It is based on the current-generation BMW X3. The styling is similar to the standard X3, but with a few changes, like the closed front grille, new design for the alloy wheels, and blue inserts on the exterior.

BMW iX3 features the brand’s latest (fifth-generation) eDrive electric motor. Maximum power and torque figures are rated at 288 PS and 400 Nm. The iX3 is only available as a rear-wheel-drive vehicle, with no option for all-wheel-drive available. According to BMW, the iX3 completes a 0 to 100 kmph run in just 6.8 seconds, and the top speed is limited to 180 kmph.

The EV draws power from a 400V lithium-ion battery, rated at a net capacity of 74 kWh. The company claims a maximum driving range of 460 km on a single charge, which is quite impressive. When connected to a 16 Amp/230V AC power outlet, the battery takes around 7-and-a-half hours to charge from 0 to 100 per cent. The car also has fast-charging capability. It takes only 34 minutes to reach 80 per cent charge capacity via a 150 kW DC outlet.

BMW claims that apart from driving range and performance, the fifth-generation eDrive powertrain is also optimised for weight and space savings. In fact, the compactness of the system allows for more space in the passenger cabin as well as the boot space. With the seats up, the trunk offers 510 litres of space, and with the rear seats folded down, the cargo space increases to 1,560 litres.

The standard features list of the BMW iX3 is quite impressive, with LED headlights, LED DRLs, three-zone automatic climate control with remote heating and cooling, touch-free tailgate open, panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Standard safety features on the iX3 include six airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioner and force limiter, crash sensors, tyre pressure monitor, dynamic stability control, dynamic traction control, cornering braking control, brake fade compensation, hill hold assist, hill descent control, and trailer stability control. With the introduction of the iX3, BMW X3 has become the only car in the company’s line-up to offer a petrol-powered, diesel-powered, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and pure-electric variants.