BMW iX1 Electric SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time

BMW iX1 electric SUV is currently in its early stages of testing and it will more likely launch in late 2022

Recently, spy images of the next generation BMW X1 came up on the internet. The X1 is responsible for garnering good sales volumes across the globe and the redesigned model will feature a number of advancements. However, we are talking about another upcoming model from BMW here as the electric version of the X1 has been spotted testing for the first time.

Dubbed the BMW iX1, speculations surrounding the electric SUV have been there for more than three years and the test mule remained identical to the existing X1. It wore Electric Test Vehicle badge and it went on to hint at the possible electric drivetrain underneath. The prototype was heavily camouflaged but some of the design details could be seen.

Up front, it featured a regular kidney front grille assembly unlike the large units presence in the 4-Series and other models in recent times. The overall silhouette is identical to the existing X1 crossover and the sharp LED headlamps can also be noted. The vertical air inlets reminisce the upcoming i model range and the side profile looks a lot matured with prominent character lines.

Other design highlights are tailgate integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna, flush type door handles, side skirts, wraparound LED tail lamps, rear bumper without exhaust outlets and so on. With the BMW iX1 in its early stages of development, its mechanical details are not known yet. The zero-emission crossover will likely be launched in the later stages of 2022.

It could be offered in multiple battery choices pertaining to different variants, as 30e and 40e could be offered with the range-topping models utilising a 90 kWh battery pack. The German luxury carmaker is expected to sell the iX1 with an all-wheel-drive system as an option. With BMW having an ambitious electrification strategy, the iX1 may play a big role in gaining volumes.

In the near future, BMW will more likely bring in its range of electric models to India as well. The e-tron from Audi will launch next year while the Mercedes-Benz EQC went on sale only last month with a price tag of Rs. 99.30 lakh (ex showroom, India) as luxury carmakers are making moves already.