BMW iX Officially Unveiled, Will Be The Brand’s New Flagship EV

The upcoming BMW iX will have a 500+ HP powertrain, capable of delivering up to 480 kilometres of driving range

Remember the BMW iNEXT concept EV, which was first showcased at the 2018 Paris Motor Show? The Bavarian carmaker has finally revealed the vehicle in its near-production avatar. The electric SUV has been christened the ‘iX’, and will enter production during the second half of 2021.

Upon launch, the BMW iX will become the new flagship EV in the manufacturer’s international lineup, and will compete against the likes of Tesla Model X. The upcoming Bimmer EV will draw power from a 100 kWh battery pack, which will be paired to two electric motors, one on each axle. The combined power output is rated at 375 kW (almost 503 HP), which is quite an impressive figure.

The vehicle will offer a claimed driving range of around 300 miles (or 480 km), and can complete a 0-100 kmph acceleration run in under 5 seconds. DC fast charging will be available, which will allow the battery to recharge from 0 to 70 per cent in just 40 minutes. If you’re in a hurry, a quick ten-minute charge will add nearly 75 miles (around 120 km) to the range.

The interior of the iX has a few unique elements, like a hexagonal steering wheel and wooden and metal inserts all around. It also gets a fully-digital instrument console and a massive touchscreen infotainment unit, placed together in a joint housing. In typical BMW fashion, the dashboard is angled slightly towards the driver.

The exterior styling of the BMW iX is quite striking, especially with the massive front grille, very reminiscent of the 4-Series coupe. However, in the larger SUV, this grille looks much better, especially with the sharp headlamps flanking it. The iX’s design is dominated by lines, with not a lot of curves on the body.

It also gets massive wheels with a unique design, and the tail section is just as sharp as the nose end. There are a few blue-coloured inserts on the exterior, just to add the EV touch. As for the dimensions, official sources have quoted that the iX will be similar in size to the BMW X5 in terms of length and width, with a height similar to the X6.