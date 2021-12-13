BMW iX Flagship Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs. 1.16 Crore

BMW iX is offered in the xDrive 40 variant in India and is equipped with a 76.6 kWh battery pack capable of 326 hp and 630 Nm

BMW India has today announced the launch of the iX flagship electric SUV in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 1.16 crore (ex-showroom, India). Brought into the country via the CBU route, the BMW iX competes against Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron SUV. For India, the xDrive 40 variant is the solo offering and is equipped with two electric motors.

It enables a 76.6 kWh battery pack and the electric motors are capable of 326 horsepower. It is claimed to have a driving range of 425 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. Built on a new carbon-fibre cell with aluminium electric vehicle architecture, an upgrade of the CLAR basically, the BMW iX boasts 630 Nm of peak torque and it has a top speed of 200 kmph with zero to 100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds.

With one motor driving each axle, the BMW iX xDrive 40 comes with an all-wheel-drive configuration and depending on the surface conditions, the torque delivery will be split between the axles. The environmentally conscious SUV uses recycled materials in its construction and is suspended on a rigid double wishbone suspension with independent damping control.

On the WLTP cycle, the BMW iX can replenish back to 100 per cent from zero in 36 hours using the standard 2.3 kW single-phase standard charger. The 11 kW AC wallbox charger can fully charge the SUV from nothing in just seven hours. The BMW iX also supports a 50 kW DC fast charger and it helps in doing 10 to 80 per cent in 73 minutes while a 150 kW unit can do that in just over half an hour.

As for the exterior, the flagship electric SUV draws plenty of inspiration from the iNext Concept. The front fascia comprises a pair of prominent kidney grilles that are closed-off, sleek headlamps with light bands in the upper portion, massive vertical side air inlets for cooling purposes, and a muscular bonnet structure.

Other visual highlights are futuristic tail lamps, bumper with diffuser inserts, frameless windows, angular roofline, 21-inch wheels, sculpted bootlid, integrated spoiler and so on. On the inside, the BMW iX comes with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, latest iDrive 8 tech, electrochromic panoramic glass roof, 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio, etc.