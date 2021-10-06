BMW iX Electric SUV & i4 Electric Coupe Launching In 2022 In India

BMW iX and i4 will reportedly be introduced in India next year as the brand plans to launch two EVs initially

BMW is working on launching as many as 25 zero-emission vehicles in the international market between now and 2023. According to a recent report that surfaced on the interweb, the German luxury carmaker will introduce two electrified vehicles next year. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India confirmed the matter in a recent interview.

However, he stated that the time and volume will depend on the “infrastructure and the policies” being implemented by the local authorities. While lauding the central government’s policies for made-in-India electric vehicles, Pawah said that providing tax exemptions for fully imported EVs will be critical in creating a strong foundation for locally produced electric models.

He expressed his concerns over the existing tariffs and said creating demand for the latest technologies will be vital. The company is open to locally assembling eco-friendly vehicles at the production facility in Chennai when the required demand is achieved. BMW posted a good sales growth of 90 per cent in the third quarter of this calendar year as 2,636 units were recorded.

In the first nine months of this CY, BMW registered 6,027 unit sales and since commencing operations in 2007, one lakh unit sales milestone has been reached. The pair of EVs heading to India in 2022 are i4 and iX reportedly with the former being a four-door coupe and the latter the flagship electric SUV with a large battery pack.

It draws power from a 100 kWh battery pack linked with two electric motors (one mounted on each axle) and the combined power output stands at 503 hp. It is claimed to have a driving range of around 480 km and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in under five seconds. Using a DC fast charger, the battery can replenish back from zero to 70 per cent in just 40 minutes.

The BMW i4, on the other hand, will be more of a mainstream luxury coupe and it promises up to 482 km driving range on a single charge and is capable of delivering up to 536 hp. It will have to be waited and seen which trim levels, BMW will bring to India with the i4.