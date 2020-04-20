BMW India Head Rudratej Singh Passes Away

Rudratej Singh was the ident and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India and had more than 25 years of experience in automotive and non-automotive fields

Rudratej Singh was appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India last year and he was in the position effect from August 1, 2019. In another tragic news for BMW Group India, ‘Rudy’ Singh has passed away suddenly this morning. It comes on the back of Mihir Dayal, aged 40, had succumbed to cancer after combating with the disease for a while less than a couple of weeks ago.

He spent a total of 13 years and three months with BMW India and Pallavi Singh has taken over as Marketing Director at BMW India resultantly. He was associated with BMW India since 2007 and handled large teams across different sales and marketing in a variety of roles.

From 2004 and until 2007, Mihir worked with Mercedes-Benz as the product manager for sales and product management and later he joined BMW India as sales manager before progressing to roles such as senior manager, general manager and head of Brand Management and Sales at Mini India. His passing has been followed by the demise of another top-level personnel, Rudratej Singh.

He had more than 25 years of experience in the automotive and non-automotive industries as he held multiple positions. Before joining BMW Group India, he was the Global President at Royal Enfield. He was also with Unilever in India as well as overseas markets for well over 16 years. Singh graduated from Delhi University and held an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.

Singh was said to have had deep understanding of strategic business techniques based on fundamental consumer insights. Along with transformational leadership approach and fresh thinking, he was chosen as the ideal leader for BMW Group’s domestic operations. In 2014, he undertook Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.

Rudratej Singh started his career in 1996 as a Senior Product Manager at the Dabur India before joining Area Sales Manager in Hindustan Unilever two years later. In 2000, he was promoted to Senior Brand Manager role and played an instrumental role in creating the Brooke Bond master brand. We deeply mourn for the loss of both Rudratej Singh and Mihir Dayal and extends our heartfelt condolences to both’s family, friends and colleagues.