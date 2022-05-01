BMW i4 Electric Sedan To Be Launched In India On May 26 – Details

BMW i4 four-door electric sedan is based on the modified CLAR architecture as the 3 Series but with an electric powertrain

BMW India has showcased the i4 electric sedan for the domestic market and it will officially go on sale on May 26, 2022. The electric coupe will be made available in its rear-wheel-drive guise while the top-spec performance-oriented i4 M50 xDrive will be introduced at a later date. The German luxury carmaker has also listed the specifications on its website.

The eDrive40 variant will be equipped with a large 83.9 kWh battery pack, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 335 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque and is claimed to have a driving range of 590 km in a single charge on the WLTP cycle. It is said to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

Furthermore, the BMW i4 M50 xDrive comes with the same battery setup but it produces more power and torque and is undoubtedly faster than the eDrive40. It develops a maximum power output of 536 bhp and 795 Nm and it can sprint from standstill to 100 kmph in a mighty quick time of 3.9 seconds. It has a slightly lower driving range of 521 km as per WLTP testing standards.

The BMW i4 measures 4,783 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and stands 1,448 mm tall. It sits on the modified CLAR architecture, which is updated to suit the electric powertrain. On the outside, the four-door model gains similar styling cues as the regular 4 Series with highlights being a shut-off front grille, sleek-looking LED headlamps, wraparound LED tail lamps and so on.

It also boasts a sculpted bootlid, typical blue accents of an EV, a coupe-like roofline, and a set of newly designed wheels. The cabin gains a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 14.9-inch curved digital display, connectivity tech, latest iDrive system, three-zone automatic climate control and so on.

BMW will also offer a host of assistive and safety features with the upcoming BMW i4 and is planning to expand its electric portfolio rapidly in the near future as well. Expect the i4 to cost around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom).