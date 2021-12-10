BMW i4 Electric Coupe To Launch In India Next Year

BMW i4 is available in two variants internationally with the RWD specification having a claimed range of 590 km and AWD at 510 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle

The calendar year 2021 has turned out to be a busy one for luxury carmakers as many electric vehicles have been launched as brands try to get the better of their rivals with the first-mover advantage. Noticeably, BMW India has been quite absent while Audi, Mercedes-Benz and JLR have made their moves in quick succession.

In response, the German brand is planning to launch three electrified vehicles over the next six months. The BMW iX SUV will be launched in the coming days while the Mini Cooper SE hatchback is bound for early 2022. By the middle of next year, BMW will more likely introduce the i4 four-door coupe. The launch timeframe has not been confirmed yet but its arrival has been.

The BMW i4 measures a length of 4,783 mm, a width of 1,852 mm and stands 1,448 mm tall in a similar fashion to the IC-engined 3 Series. However, it is underpinned by a modified version of the CLAR platform and has an exterior resembling the 4 Series in a lot of ways. It comes with a shut-off front grille, sharp LED headlamps, wraparound LED tail lamps, unique blue highlights, etc.

The electric coupe is loaded with features such as a 14.9-inch curve digital display, a three-zone automatic climate control system, optional ventilated seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and so on. The BMW i4 could compete against Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT but it does not have any direct rivals in the country.

In the global markets, it is offered with an eDrive40 variant capable of producing 340 hp and 430 Nm as the electric motor powers the rear wheels with a claimed zero to 100 kmph time of 5.7 seconds. The top-spec M50 xDrive is equipped with an electric motor capable of 258 hp at the front and 313 hp at the rear with a combined power output of 544 hp and 795 Nm.

The all-wheel-drive configuration accompanies the Sport Boost mode unleashing the full potential for around 10 seconds in Sport mode. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. The Li-ion battery-packed is mounted on the floor and the RWD has a WLTP range of 590 km and the range-topping AWD is said to deliver 510 km on a single charge.