BMW G310 RR Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.85 Lakh

BMW G310 RR based on TVS Apache RR310 derives power from a 312 cc single-cylinder reverse inclined liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine

Following the launch of the 2022MY G310 R named and G310 GS adv with new colour schemes in India, BMW Motorrad has today introduced its faired sibling known as the G310 RR. Based on the TVS Apache RR310, the BMW G310 RR is priced at. Rs. 2.85 lakh for the Standard variant (Rs. 20,000 costlier than RR310) while the Style Sport costs Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in the domestic market.

The German premium motorcycle manufacturer has tasted tremendous success in the global markets courtesy of its partnership with TVS. Late last year, the 1,00,000th G series motorcycle was rolled out and both brands are currently indulged in developing future products including EVs. The BMW G310 RR is the latest instalment in this project and is rolled out of TVS’ production facility in Hosur. The BMW G310RR has its design influenced by the S1000 RR but there are many apparent resemblances with the TVS Apache RR310.

The fully-faired superport can be reserved at BMW Motorrad’s authorised showrooms across the country as well as online and is claimed to have 0-60 kmph time of 3.9 seconds. Its launch has been accompanied by BMW’s line of lifestyle apparel. It has become the most affordable faired bike from the company as it is slotted between the G310 R and G310 GS. It is also cheaper than Kawasaki Ninja 300 by a big margin (Rs. 52,000) and Rs. 28,000 less expensive compared to the 2022 KTM RC390.

As for the design, some of the highlights are sleek bodywork, slender-looking dual LED projector headlamps, sharp LED turn signals, fairing giving a big bike feel, split seat setup with a raised rear section, compact LED tail lamp, rearview mirrors positioned on the front cowl, a sculpted fuel tank of 11-litre capacity and red finished exposed trellis frame.

BMW offers the signature red, blue and white colour combination with the new G310 RR along with a black hue as in the S1000 RR while the side-mounted exhaust pipe with heatshield, white coloured rear monoshock, golden USD front forks with adjustability, rearward set footpegs and low-set clip-on handlebars, angular windscreen, a five-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth and navigation, and four ride modes are also available.

As for the performance, a 312 cc single-cylinder reverse inclined liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine kicks out a maximum power output of 34 PS and 28 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard. The braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.