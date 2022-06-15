BMW G310 RR (Apache RR310 Based) – Five Things You Should Know

BMW G310 RR will go on sale by the middle of next month and is based on the flagship TVS Apache RR310 fully-faired supersport

BMW Motorrad has been teasing an all-new entry-level motorcycle for the Indian as well as global markets and only a few days ago, its official name was revealed. As suspected, it will be called the G310 RR and is expected to be positioned between the G310 R naked streetfighter and the G310 GS dual-purpose adventure tourer.

Both G310 R and G310 GS have endured tremendous success in the international markets and BMW will be looking to grab more volume sales with the upcoming G310 RR. The first and only motorcycle to come out of BMW and TVS’ expertise is the flagship Apache RR310 taking advantage of the former’s engineering prowess and the latter’s strength in local production.

While the TVS Apache RR310 has been through a number of updates since its inception, it is currently a feature-loaded motorcycle and the G310 RR will leverage the establishment but it’s not just a rebadged model as we explain here. Here are the five things you need to know about the BMW G310 RR.

1. Adjustable Suspension:

We do expect the BMW G310 RR to be offered with a fully-adjustable suspension as standard and is part of the optional BTO (Built To Order) kit in the TVS Apache RR310. In addition, the low-set clip-on handlebars will be from the kit and the footpegs appear to be similar to the ones in the regular RR310.

2. New Livery:

The Apache RR310 is grafted with the signature Race Replica livery accustomed to TVS along with the Racing Red and Titanium Black paint schemes. The BMW G310 RR, likewise, will get its iconic white paint with blue and red ‘M’ style motorsport colours identical to the M 1000 RR superbike.

3. Same Design:

The design of the G310 RR will be similar to its donor giving a big bike feel with a sporty fairing. However, minor cosmetic updates are likely. The muscular fuel tank, tall windscreen, a sleek tail section and muscular bodywork will continue.

4. Engine & Performance:

We do not expect any performance changes to accompany the G310 RR as it will borrow the same 312.2 cc single-cylinder DOHC BS6-compliant engine from the RR310 developing a maximum power output of 33.52 bhp at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch.

5. Price:

The BMW G310 RR will compete against the recently launched new-gen KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the TVS Apache RR 310. It could carry a price tag of around Rs. 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will more likely undercut its competition except for the Apache RR310.