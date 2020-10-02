BMW G310 GS BS6 Rolls Out Of TVS’s Hosur Plant Ahead Of Launch

The updated BMW G310 GS features a few cosmetic changes over the previous model, and is scheduled to launch in India on 8th October

BMW Motorrad India will launch the 2020 BMW G310 R and G310 GS in India on October 8, and the motorcycle is already rolling out of the assembly line of its partner, TVS Motor Company, in Hosur. The new models will feature some minor aesthetic changes over the previous ones, and of course, updates to the engine in order to comply with the current emission norms.

Here, we have a few images of the BS6-compliant BMW G310 GS, one inside the factory and others in a studio. The changes can all be noticed here; there is a new paint scheme on offer here – black with silver, blue, and red highlights. The tubular space frame has been painted red, in a very KTM-like fashion. The ‘GS’ logo on the fuel tank is now larger than before, and there is a ‘Rallye’ vinyl at both the sides of the beak.

The paint and sticker job on the new model is much more aggressive than on the older one. Previous reports had also suggested that the TFT instrument console of the TVS Apache RR 310 could be offered on the new BMW G310 twins, but in the side view, we can see that the instrument panel is the same as the BS4model.

Powering the G310 GS and G310 R is a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor is capable of generating a maximum power of 34 PS and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm, and will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets gold-coloured USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

On the G310 GS, which is an adventure motorcycle, the front tyre is a 110/80 unit shod on to a 19-inch wheel, while the rear is a 150/70 unit on an 18-inch wheel. The G310 R, on the other hand, is a naked streetfighter with 17-inch rims on both ends, with 110/70 and 150/60 rubber at the front and rear, respectively.

Bookings for the new G310 twins have already begun, via BMW Motorrad dealerships all over India or the brand’s official website. The previous models were priced at Rs. 2.99 lakh for the G310 R and Rs. 3.45 lakh for the G310 GS. The BS6 models are expected to undergo a small price hike.