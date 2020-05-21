BMW F 900 R & F 900 XR Set To Make Their Indian Debut Today

The BMW F 900 R will rival the KTM 790 Duke, Ducati Monster 821 and Kawasaki Z900, while the F 900 XR will put up against Ducati Multistrada 950 and the Kawasaki Versys 1000

BMW Motorrad India all set to launch the F 900 R and the F 900 XR motorcycles in the country later today. The German manufacturer is currently working on improving its middleweight range in the country, and the launch of these two new motorcycles is a part of the plan.

While the F 900 R and the F 900 XR are based on the same platform, are powered by the same engine and share the same components as well, the former is a naked roadster while the latter is a sport tourer. The bikes get a different design altogether, which gives each one of them their own unique identity while also offers different riding dynamics.

Powering the two bikes is an 895 cc parallel-twin engine putting out 105 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm, along with a peak torque rating of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes with two balancer shafts to keep vibrations minimal. The two motorcycle also share the same cycle parts.

At the front, the motorcycles get 43 mm gold-finished upside down forks up front along with a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in 120/70 XR 17 rubber, while a hydraulically adjustable monoshock setup, as well as a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in thicker 180/55 ZR 17 rubber has been equipped at the rear. The front suspension has a travel of 135 mm, whereas the rear-end gets a 170 mm travel.

We expect BMW to position the F 900 R below the F 900 XR, and the naked middleweight motorcycle could be a worthy rival to the likes of Ducati Monster 821, Kawasaki Z900 as well as the KTM 790 Duke. On the other hand, the F 900 XR will take on the Ducati Multistrada 950, and the Kawasaki Versys 1000.

The F 900 R is expected to be priced at around the Rs 11 lakh mark, but an aggressive price tag would definitely make the Beamer more attractive to buyers. The BMW F 900 XR on the other hand, will likely be priced from Rs 12 lakh.