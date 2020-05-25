BMW F 900 R & BMW F 900 XR Official TVC Out

Launched last week, the BMW F 900 and BMW F 900 XR are available in India for Rs 9.90 lakh and Rs 10.50 lakh, respectively

Recently, BMW Motorrad launched the BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR motorcycles in the Indian market. And now, in a related development, the company has released the official TVC of the duo. As can be seen in the video attached below, the commercial gives us a good look at both the new motorcycles.

Powering both the motorcycles is an 895 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor that outputs 105 hp and 92 Nm. The suspension is courtesy 43 mm Upside-down forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. As the BMW F 900 XR is a more adventure-oriented motorcycle, it benefits from longer suspension travel (170 mm at front and 172 mm at rear).

Both the motorcycles have the same braking systems though and come with a pair of disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear. Switchable ABS is a part of the standard package.

The features list for both the motorcycles include full LED headlights, 6.5-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster with BMW Motorrad Connectivity, Two riding modes (Rain and Road), Traction control and Automatic Stability Control. The BMW F 900 R is available in just one variant and two colour options – Black Storm Metallic with Silver Rims and Silver Metallic/Racing Red.

On the other hand, the BMW F 900 XR, which is the more adventure-focussed twin, is available in two variants – Standard and Pro. The former has a sticker price of Rs 10.50 lakh, while the latter costs significantly more at Rs 11.50 lakh. The premium that the Pro Variant commands is entirely due to a slew of additional features such as cruise control, gearshift assist and electronic suspension adjustment. Both the variants of the BMW F 900 XR are on sale in two paint options – Light White and Racing Red.

Interestingly, the launch of the two new motorcycles comes at a time when the entire automotive industry of the country is reeling under a huge pressure created by the ongoing circumstances. However, as both BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR are niche-market models, it doesn’t look the current slowdown would have a huge effect on the sales performance of these motorcycles.