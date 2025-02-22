BMW F 450 GS India Launch Confirmed – New Details

The final production-spec version of the highly anticipated BMW F 450 GS ADV is slated for a global debut by the end of this year

BMW Motorrad showcased the upcoming F 450 GS in its concept form at the 2024 EICMA, however, a specific launch timeline was not announced back then. In the latest development, the German two-wheeler manufacturer has given away the launch schedule of the ADV via a teaser. Going by the information shared in the teaser, the BMW F 450 GS will make a global debut in its production-ready guise by the end of this year, most likely at the EICMA.

The final price announcement and deliveries are expected to commence in early 2026. In terms of design, the concept version of the F 450 GS seems to be taking inspiration from the bigger R 1300 GS. Upfront, the bike featured the familiar quad DRL setup with the GS logo which will likely be replaced by the main headlamp unit in the production version.

With an overall hefty stance and aggressive design elements, the concept bike featured golden USD forks, a 6.5-inch TFT display and cross-spoke wheels. Overall, the F 450 GS concept appeared almost production ready and we expect very minimal changes in the final version.

The BMW F 450 GS will be powered by a new 450cc parallel-twin engine with power output rated at 48 hp. The company claimed that the ADV will weigh around 175kg. With the twin-cylinder, expect the refinement levels to be top-notch and it will also give the bike high-speed cruising ability. The F 450 GS will be the first bike in the brand’s line-up to get this new 450ccc parallel-twin engine and we expect it to be carried forward to multiple new models.

Talking about the hardware, the BMW’s upcoming ADV will sport long travel suspension, aligning with its off-road adventure prowess. The motorcycle will ride on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel. With disc brakes at both ends, expect the F 450 GS to feature a slew of electronic aids such as off-road ABS, multiple riding modes and traction control system.

Once launched, the BMW F 450 GS will rival the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Honda NX500 and the upcoming Hero Xpulse 421 in the Indian market.