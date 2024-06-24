BMW Confirmed To Launch 5 New Models Next Month In India

The new-gen Mini Cooper C and S, Countryman Electric, CE 04 electric scooter and all-new 5 Series LWB will launch on July 24 in India

BMW will officially announce the prices of the recently unveiled BMW 5 Series LWB on July 24 and its motorcycle division is also planning to launch the CE 04 high-end electric scooter on the same date. The German auto major has more up its sleeves as the new Mini Cooper S and Countryman EV are scheduled to launch on July 24, 2024 as well.

The new generation Mini Cooper made its world debut in late 2023 and is making its way to India in Cooper C and Cooper S variants. The former will be equipped with a 1.5L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 154 bhp while the bigger 2.0L four-pot turbo petrol mill kicks out 201 bhp in the latter.

The Mini Countryman Electric will be brought into the country as a full import for the first time and the reservations for these models have commenced at authorised dealerships and online. The Countryman EV has several commonalities with the BMW iX1 and in the international markets, it is retailed in two variants namely E and SE ALL4.

They feature a 64.7 kWh battery pack but the former only comes with a single electric motor capable of churning out 204 bhp and 250 Nm while the latter, as the name suggests, uses a dual electric motor setup. One motor drives each wheel and they combined to generate a total of 313 bhp and 493 Nm. In the WLTP cycle, the former boasts a claimed driving range of 461 km.

The SE ALL4 can do 433 km on a single charge. Back to the 5 Series LWB, it will become the second LWB offering from BMW in India following the 3 Series Grand Limousine and it will also be the largest in its segment. The Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB rival will be powered by 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology.

An eight-speed automatic transmission will be a standard fitment. The locally-made BMW CE 04 will use a 15 kW permanent magnet, liquid-cooled synchronous electric motor and an 8.9 kWh battery pack enabling a claimed range of 130 km between charges.