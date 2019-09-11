BMW Concept 4 Previews The Striking Design Future Of The Upcoming 4 Series

BMW Concept 4 pays homage to the BMW 328 or the BMW 3.0 CSi with a rather debatable facade as it previews the new 4 Series

The ongoing 68th Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany has seen the global debut the BMW Concept 4. It reflects the BMW Group’s DNA that represents coupe driving and embodies the aesthetic essence of the BMW brand with a clear and appealing design. The front end denotes the new face of the 4 Series and it comprises of the distinctive large kidney grille, aggressive air intakes and sculpted surfaces.

The BMW Concept 4 offers a deeper look ahead to the prominent 4 Series face with seamlessly fitted vertically oriented grille harking back to the icons of the past such as the BMW 328 or the BMW 3.0 CSi. The grating of the kidney grille contains horizontal trim elements made up of an array of small “number 4s” joined together.

The slightly angled twin headlights, striking LED light elements having no glass cover worked into the body like 3D sculptures, sharply contoured bonnet, long wheelbase, long and flowing roofline and short overhangs, low-slung body and Forbidden Red glossy exterior paint scheme are other visual highlights.

The slender glasshouse with narrow window aperture, bulging rear wheel arches, sleek area above the front wheels, polished aluminium extending the weather strip, the aerodynamically optimised rear section in body colour, 21-inch five-spoke light alloy wheels and L-shaped LED rear lights with a single fibre-optic element make the BMW Concept 4 more fashionable.

The fronts of the intricate spokes have a high-polished finish while the aggressive diffuser is integrated into the muscular rear apron with pair of trapezoidal exhausts and the high-gloss black paint finish with metallic particles lend additional visual appeal.

The horizontal main line between the wheel arches takes the place of a classical contour line while another character line rises from the rear of the front wheels towards the boot lid. BMW believes the design acts as an “immediate advert for the car’s performance” and its characteristics as a driver’s car. BMW has not announced any technical details or the interior of the Concept 4 yet.

BMW Concept 4 Images