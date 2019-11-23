BMW Company Owned Cars From Rs. 11 Lakh, Bikes From Rs. 2 Lakh – Details

A range of BMW vehicles including sedans, SUVs, crossovers and adventure motorcycles used by the brand are available for bidding

BMW India has announced open bidding for the company-owned vehicles and participants need to pay an entry fee of Rs. 3,000. It will be hosted at BMW Group Training Centre, Sector 75, Gurugram, Haryana. BMW has listed a range of models used by the brand itself.

It comprises of the luxury sedans like the 3-Series, 5-Series and 7-Series along with X1, X3, X4 and X5 SUVs. On the motorcycle side, the entry-level G310 R, F 750 GS, F 850 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure are part of the bidding list.

The German auto major has also revealed the number of units of each model available. Two units of 3-Series, five units of 5-Series, four units of 7-Series, eight units of X1, six units of X3, two units of X4 and five units of X5.

As for the motorcycles, four units of G 310 R, four units of F 750 GS, four units of F 850 GS and six units of R 1250 GS Adv will be part of the process. The bidding dates are November 23 and 24 between 8 am and 5 pm. So, already one day has passed by.

BMW has mentioned that non-refundable deposit of Rs. 3,000 is applicable for each interested vehicle. Sticking by ‘As is where is’ basis, the company will sell the vehicles through its authorised dealerships present across the country and more information can be learned from the bidding form.

The sedans and SUVs/crossovers listed above are available in both petrol and diesel variants. While some of the vehicles are unregistered, others are already Haryana registered. BMW has revealed the colour, fuel type, odometer reading, production month and year, registration date (if any) as well as reserved pricing for each vehicle.

For instance, the BMW G 310 R has a reserved price of Rs. 2 lakh, F 750 GS at up to Rs. 9.25 lakh, F 850 GS at up to Rs. 10 lakh, R 1200 RS at Rs. 7.50 lakh, R 1250 GS Adv at up to Rs. 19 lakh, R 1250 GS at Rs. 17.50 lakh, and K 1600 B at Rs. 18.65 lakh.

Mini’s Cooper S Convertible and Countryman are also part of the bidding with reserved price starting from Rs. 20 lakh while 3-Series from as low as Rs. 34.50 lakh, 5-Series from Rs. 37 lakh, 7-Series from Rs. 72 lakh, X1 from Rs. 23 lakh, X3 from Rs. 38.50 lakh, X4 at Rs. 48 lakh, and X5 from Rs. 48.50 lakh. The performance-based M line of models like M2 Competition and M6 Gran Coupe are also available.