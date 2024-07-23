BMW CE 04 India Launch Tomorrow – Expected Price & Features

The BMW CE 04 electric scooter is equipped with an electric motor capable of producing 41 bhp maximum power and 61 Nm of torque

BMW Motorrad India is set to officially launch the CE 04 electric scooter in the Indian market tomorrow. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) with customer deliveries expected to start shortly after the price announcement.

Additionally, on the same date, BMW plans to introduce the recently unveiled 5 Series LWB, which will rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class long wheelbase version.

What truly sets the BMW CE 04 apart, aside from its huge price tag, is its futuristic design language. The CE 04 is powered by a 15 kW permanent magnet, liquid-cooled synchronous electric motor, capable of developing a maximum power output of 41 bhp and 61 Nm of peak torque. Its 8.9 kWh battery provides a claimed riding range of 130 km on a full charge.

When the battery is low, it can be fully recharged in just over four hours using a regular charger. With the optional quick charger, the battery can be fully recharged in just an hour and 40 minutes. The German company states that the CE 04 can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in 2.6 seconds and reach 120 kmph top speed.

The BMW CE 04 is loaded with equipment including a 10.25-inch TFT display with navigation, a USB Type-C charger, and four ride modes (Eco, Rain, Road and Dynamic). It rides on 15-inch wheels at the front and rear and offers dynamic traction control and an optional ABS Pro system. The scooter is built on a steel double-loop frame, with braking duties handled by a 265 mm front disc and a 265 mm rear disc, both assisted by standard ABS.

The BMW CE 04’s suspension system features a single-bridge telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided swingarm with a directly hinged suspension strut at the rear. Upon its launch in India, it will have no direct rivals.