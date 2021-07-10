BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Unveiled – 5 Things To Know About It

Check out our list of the top five things that we should know about the recently-revealed BMW CE 04 electric scooter

BMW Motorrad took the veil off its latest electric scooter, the CE 04, recently. The new EV has a lot on offer, like futuristic looks, sweet performance, and a few premium features, etc. The new BMW electric two-wheeler will be available in two variants – Standard and Avantgarde Style – upon launch.

Here, we have listed the top five things about the BMW CE 04 electric scooter, which you should know.

1. Design and styling

The design of the CE 04 is based on the Definition CE 04 concept. In fact, the design of the final production model isn’t too far off from the concept version. The scooter has a sporty apron up front, a long side profile, and a sleek tail section. The standard version sports Light White paint, with a few matt black parts. On the Avantgarde Style variant, the scooter gets Magellan Grey paint, with a black/orange seat, an orange-tinted front visor, and a few body graphics.

2. Underpinnings

The e-scooter is built on a tubular steel frame, and the suspension system consists of a 35mm telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The rear suspension is attached to a single-sided swingarm. The CE 04 sports 15-inch wheels on both ends, with a 120/70 tyre at the front and a 160/60 tyre at the back.

3. Powertrain and performance

BMW CE 04 is powered by an 8.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, mounted inside the floorboard, which is connected to a permanent magnet motor. The motor has a rated output of 15 kW (20 HP) and a maximum output of 31 KW (42 HP). The CE 04 can do a 0-50 kmph run in just 2.6 seconds, and can touch a top speed of 120 kmph. The battery takes 1 hour and 40 minutes to charge from 0-100 per cent via a 6.9 kW fast charger, or 4 hours and 20 minutes via a 2.3 kW charger. The e-scooter can deliver a claimed riding range of up to 130 km.

4. Equipment and features

The CE 04 comes with plenty of features, like an automatic stability control system, riding modes (Eco, Road and Rain), all-LED lighting, ABS, a 10.25-inch TFT digital instrument cluster (with smartphone connectivity), USB-C charging port, etc. Dynamic traction control, dynamic ride modes, and cornering ABS are available as optional extras.

5. Launch timeline

BMW CE 04 electric scooter is expected to go on sale in select international markets by the first quarter of 2022. We’re not sure if BMW Motorrad would bring this e-scooter to the Indian market, as the scooter would be way too expensive to be practical to buyers.