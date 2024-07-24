BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs. 14.90 Lakh

The BMW CE 04 electric scooter is equipped with an electric motor capable of producing 41 bhp maximum power and 61 Nm of torque

BMW Motorrad India has today announced the launch of its first electric scooter in the domestic market, the CE 04. It carries an exorbitant price tag of Rs. 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The CE 04 boasts a futuristic design philosophy and it stays true to its conceptual form in many ways.

The CE 04 is equipped with a 15 kW permanent magnet, liquid-cooled synchronous e-motor. It is capable of delivering a maximum power output of 41 bhp and 61 Nm of torque. It also features an 8.9 kWh Li-ion battery pack which helps to provide a claimed riding range of 130 km on a single charge.

When the battery gets depleted, it can be fully recharged from zero to 80 per cent in 3 hours and 30 minutes using a 2.3 kW home charger. The battery can be fully recharged in just an hour and 40 minutes with the optional quick charger in the global markets.

The German brand claims that the CE 04 can go from 0 to 50 kmph in 2.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 120 kmph. The scooter features a steel double-loop chassis and is equipped with a 265 mm front disc and a 265 mm rear disc for braking. Both brakes are assisted by an ABS system. The e-scooter is also packed with features.

Key features include a 10.25-inch TFT display with navigation, a USB Type-C charger, and four ride modes (Eco, Rain, Road, and Dynamic). It also boasts 15-inch wheels at both the front and rear, dynamic traction control, and an optional ABS Pro system available overseas.

The BMW CE 04 is equipped with a single-bridge telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided swingarm with a directly hinged suspension strut at the rear. Customer deliveries for the BMW CE 04 are set to begin as early as September 2024 and its bookings are already open.