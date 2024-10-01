BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs. 4.5 Lakh

The bookings for the BMW CE 02 have commenced across India and deliveries will begin in the coming days

Following the launch of the CE 04 a while ago, BMW Motorrad India has today announced the price of its smaller sibling, the CE 02, in the domestic market. Carrying a sticker tag of Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the reservations for the BMW CE 02 have commenced across authorised dealerships present in the country and the customer deliveries will begin soon.

The BMW CE 02 is equipped with a 3.9 kWh battery pack and an air-cooled synchronous electric motor. It boasts a claimed riding range of 108 km on a single charge. The premium electric scooter is also loaded with electronic aids and it comes with a claimed top speed of 95 kmph and is said to sprint from zero to 50 kmph in just three seconds.

It gets a 0.9 kW charger as standard which enables the electric scooter to replenish in five hours and twelve minutes while the larger 1.5 kW charger reduces the charging time to three hours and thirty minutes. The CE 02 is positioned below the larger CE 04 and both have several commonalities in terms of design. It has minimalistic body panels and a futuristic styling appeal.

As for India, the BMW CE 02 has been made available in two paint schemes namely Cosmic Black and Cosmic Black 2. Built on a double-loop steel chassis, the suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and a monoshock rear suspension, which is adjustable. The braking hardware comprises a 239 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by a single-channel ABS system.

The BMW CE 02 rides on 14-inch wheels and the range-topping Highline pack enables the presence of heated grips, a triple-tone seat, gold anodised forks, contrast finishes, a 1.5 kW fast charger, a phone holder and an additional Flash ride mode. As standard, the buyers will get an all-LED lighting system, a 3.5-inch TFT instrument console, reverse mode, a Type-C charging port, keyless ignition and Flow and Surf ride modes.

The equipment list also includes stability control, anti-theft alarm, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Recuperation Stability Control (RSC), etc.