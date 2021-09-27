BMW C400 GT Scooter Launching Soon In India

The BMW C 400 GT gets a gets a 350 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 34 hp and 35 Nm, and has a claimed top speed of 139 kmph

BMW Motorrad India has been teasing the C 400 GT maxi-scooter for quite some time now, and it was also recently revealed that unofficial bookings have already begun at select BMW dealerships. About a month ago, BMW had already received 100 bookings for the scooter, which certainly reveals that it has managed to grab the attention of Indians.

The launch is expected to take place soon, which means that the C 400 GT will go on to become the Bavarian automaker’s first maxi-scooter in the country. It should be noted that the C 400 GT was updated earlier this year, and it now offers better performance, smoother acceleration, improved braking feedback etc over its predecessor.

The maxi-scooter looks stylish and imposing, with an apron-mounted headlight, a windscreen, split-style footboard, step-up saddle, as well as sporty-looking pillion grab-rails. Expect it to be equipped with features like all LED lighting, a ride-by-wire throttle, keyless ignition, heated grips and seat, anti-theft alarm, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster with BMW Motorrad connectivity, ABS and more.

We expect BMW to make no changes to the motor of the India-spec scooter. That said, the C 400 GT available on sale abroad gets a 350 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that belts out 34 hp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm, along with 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox. It should be noted that the international-spec model has a claimed top speed of 139 kmph.

The suspension setup on the maxi-scooter consists of telescopic forks at the front and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back with adjustable preload. It gets dual disc brakes up front, along with a single disc unit at the back.

The BMW C 400 GT is expected to carry a premium price tag, and recent reports also suggest that the scooter can be booked for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. With an estimated price of around Rs 7 lakh, the BMW C 400 GT will go on to become not only the most expensive maxi-scooter, but the most premium scooter in the Indian market upon arrival.