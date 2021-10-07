BMW C400 GT Maxi-Scooter Teased Again, Launch On October 12

BMW Motorrad India has released a new teaser for the C400 GT, and deliveries will likely commence in the coming weeks

BMW Motorrad is planning to introduce a maxi-scooter in the Indian market – C400 GT. The manufacturer recently released a new teaser for it, and it will be officially launched on October 12. The teaser video gives us a few glimpses of the scooter, showing off its sporty design and some premium features.

The C400 GT is powered by a 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 34 PS and a maximum torque of 35 Nm, and comes mated to a CVT. The scooter has a claimed top speed of 86 mph (around 138 kmph). The suspension system consists of telescopic forks at the front and dual shockers at the rear, offering a good ride/handling balance.

The scooter gets a 15-inch wheel at the front, with 120/70 tyre, and a 14-inch wheel at the rear, shod with 150/70 tyre. The front wheel gets dual disc brakes and the rear wheel has a single disc brake on offer, all 10.4-inch units. Of course, ABS is offered as standard, for improved safety.

BMW C400 GT has a lot of other features available as standard, like a TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, keyless access, all-LED lighting, a USB charging socket, stability control, and even a stainless steel exhaust. Heated grips, a heated seat, and an anti-theft alarm are available as an option on the maxi-scooter internationally, but we’re not sure if these would make their way to India.

BMW Motorrad dealerships across India have already started accepting bookings for the C400 GT. The prices are yet to be revealed, but speculations suggest it will be upwards of Rs. 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in our market. Upon launch, the C400 GT will be a niche product in India, and it won’t have any direct rivals here.

BMW Motorrad is also planning to update its best-selling models in India – G310 GS and G310 R – very soon, and bookings for the new models have already begun. Both the bikes will receive only cosmetic changes, with no changes expected to powertrain, equipment list, etc.