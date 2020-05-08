BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, M8 Coupe Launched From 1.29 Cr In India

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe uses a 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol engine making 335 hp while the M8 Coupe in its Competition trim packs a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8

BMW India has today launched the flagship 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe digitally in the domestic market priced at Rs. 1.29 crore and Rs. 2.15 crore respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). The 8 Series Gran Coupe comes with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine in its 840i trim. The more performance-based BMW 840i Gran Coupe ‘M Sport is priced at Rs. 1.55 crore (ex-showroom).

It generates 335 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque and is connected to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds and can reach a top speed of 250 kmph. It can be bought from BMW’s new online sales platform known as BMW Contactless Experience.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “Pioneers who have reached a superior level of excellence only settle for the best. They seek perfection in whatever they do and inspire others to achieve greater heights. It is as much about substance of character as it is about sophistication of personality. For these connoisseurs, BMW is rewriting the definition of luxury and performance. The first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a creation between ambition and emotion, between presence and extravagance – anavantgarde choice for frontrunners who drive the future. On the other hand, with the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe, we are addressing our high performance-oriented customers. When they step inside the M8, they can measure acceleration, sense its power but for feelings, the only measuring instrument is still goosebumps – and that’s what an M8 supplies in abundance. These two top-of-the-line offerings in the uber-luxury segment define everything that captures one’s imagination.”

S.No Model Price (ex-showroom) 1. BMW 840i Gran Coupe Rs. 1.29 crore 2. BMW 840i Gran Coupe ‘M Sport’ Edition Rs. 1.55 crore 3. BMW M8 Coupe Rs. 2.15 crore

Some of the highlighting features in the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe are 10.25-inch BMW Navigation system Professional, heated and ventilated front seats, 16-speaker Harmon Kardon premium audio, powered tailgate, panoramic glass roof, high-gloss metallic trim, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, four-zone climate control and so on.

The four-door coupe comes with a stylish exterior composing of large kidney grille, angular headlamps, sporty bumpers, large greenhouse with short pillars and coupe roofline, Boomerang-styled rear bumper housing, sculpted tailgate, aggressive wraparound tail lamps, etc. The razor-sharp design elements and alloy wheels complement the low COG the Gran Coupe offers.

It is offered in multiple colour choices namely Barcelona Blue, Sonic Speed Blue, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Carbon Black, and Sunset Orange. The M8 Coupe is made available in its top-spec Competition trim in India. The grand touring sportscar is lauded across the globe for its performance and everyday usability as it uses a 4.4-litre twin turbocharged V8 engine.

The BMW M8 Coupe develops 625 hp maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque, and it comes with an xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard. With multiple driving modes, it can also be switched to rear-wheel-drive layout to cater to the purists. It locks horns with Porsche’s 911 Turbo. BMW will expand its portfolio this year by introducing the 2 Series Gran Coupe and it will become the least expensive sedan upon arrival.