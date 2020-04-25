BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Debuts In Malaysia, India Launch Next Month

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe M Sport is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo engine producing 335 horsepower and 500 Nm

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has gone on sale in Malaysia priced at RM968,800 (Rs. 1.69 crore approx) OTR without insurance. Retailed in single-spec 840i M Sport, it comes equipped with a 3.0-litre turbo six-cylinder petrol developing 335 horsepower between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm along with 500 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,600-4,500 rpm. An eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission sends power to only the rear wheels.

The 8 Series Gran Coupe can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. It has fuel consumption rated at 7.9 litres per 100 km and it emits 180 g/km of CO2. It is loaded to the gills in terms of assistive, safety, connectivity, comfort, convenience and other technological features.

We do expect it to reach Indian shores next in the coming weeks having already listed on the official website. In Malaysia, it is sold with M Sport package comprising of exterior add-ons such as bold front and rear bumpers from M Aero package, 20-inch M light alloy wheels, BMW Laserlight headlamps and BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim.

Some of the key features include panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, high beam assistant and mechanical upgrades such as M Sport differential, Integral Active Steering, sports exhaust system and adaptive suspension. Stepping inside the cabin, you would find fine-wood and ash grain grey metallic high-gloss trim, M door sills, M leather steering wheel, black leather dashboard, anthracite headliner, welcome light carpet, Merino extended leather seat upholstery and so on.

The six colour options in which the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe M Sport is made available are Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Barcelona Blue, Sonic Speed Blue, Carbon Black, and Sunset Orange while the Merino leather trim can be had in different colour combos like Fiona Red, Tartufo, Cognac, Night Blue and Black. The Gran Coupe can now be booked on BMW Shop Online for an initial fee of RM5,000 (Rs. 87,530 approx) in Malaysia.

A four-zone climate control system, ventilated and heated powered front seats with memory function, Live Cockpit Professional system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch BMW Navigation system Professional and a HUD, powered sunblinds, gesture control, BMW Connected services with Apple CarPlay connectivity, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio, powered tailgate and BMW Display Key are also part of the package besides a host of safety and assistive technologies.