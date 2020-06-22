BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Special Edition Revealed

The golden embellishments work very well with the two paint schemes the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition will be offered with, i.e. Sapphire Black and Frozen Black

BMW has given its flagship 8 Series sports coupe range a lavish makeover with the newly revealed ‘Golden Thunder Edition’, which will be available from September this year. The modification is a part of the BMW Individual program that allows an expanded array of paint and trim options to be applied to its models.

The Golden Thunder Edition will be available with all of the versions of the 8 Series i.e. coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe, across the entire trim line-up. As is pretty obvious from the name, the Golden Thunder Edition features a lot of gold accents on the body of the car.

The Gold Thunder Edition will be available in two paint schemes – Sapphire Black and Frozen Black, and the contrasting golden elements work perfect with these two colours. The visual enhancements on the car includes golden lines stretching from the front apron, passing the skirts and ending on the rear apron; golden side mirror caps, a gold-coloured rear spoiler, which is exclusive to the Coupe version by the way, and 20-inch double-spoked M light-alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the special edition models will be equipped with black Merino leather trim with “Edition Golden Thunder” embedding on the front headrests. The Coupe and Gran Coupe versions will get an anthracite Alcantara roof liner, as well as Aluminium Mesh Effect Gold interior trim finishers. Also, the cars will be getting Crafted Clarity glass detailing for a few controls and there will be a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System on offer.

As previously mentioned, the Golden Thunder Edition will be offered with all the variants, ranging from the entry-level 840i and the 840d xDrive, going all the way up to the range-topping M850i xDrive. This means that you can have it with 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six engines petrol or diesel powertrains, or even the 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol unit.

BMW is yet to reveal the price of the special edition versions, but we do know that it will be made available from September 2020 onwards.