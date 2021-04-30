BMW 7 Series Two-Tone Special Edition Unveiled; Limited To Just 25 Units

The BMW 7 Series Two-Tone will be offered only in China and it gets a beautifully done Cashmere Silver metallic and Aventurine Red metallic paintwork

At the 2021 Auto Shanghai, BMW unveiled a special edition of the 7 Series with a unique paint scheme. The BMW 7 Series Two-Tone is applied with a Cashmere Silver metallic as the top layer and the Aventurine Red metallic paint at the bottom layer. It derives power from a 6.6-litre V12 engine, which is used by the M760Li xDrive variant sitting at the top of the 7 Series in many international markets.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 577 horsepower and 850 Nm of peak torque. The bespoke paint scheme will be made available exclusively for the Chinese customers and only 25 units will be manufactured. The trend of dual-tone paint schemes has been there for many years now but it actually suits more on the luxury class vehicles when the finishes are meticulous.

That’s why, you often see Bentleys and Rolls-Royces adopting them! The limited edition BMW 7 Series Two-Tone comes as part of the Bavarian brand pushing the limits with its vehicle range considering the competition against its fellow German rivals in pretty much every segment, especially the Stuttgart-made three pointed stars.

The BMW 7 Series go head-to-head with Mercedes-Benz S-Class but the latter is always a step ahead for many and for those wanting more, the Mercedes-Maybach is there for the taking. While the Mercedes-Maybach models make for a tasty rivalry with Rolls-Royce, the 7 Series Two-Tone is the closest BMW have gotten to instigate a similar level of opulence with a paint scheme.

The shoulder line divides both the colour schemes in the BMW 7 Series Two-Tone special edition and whether its reach will be expanded to markets other than China or not will have to be waited and seen. The silver metallic finish to the bonnet, wing mirrors, pillars and roof give a subtle yet premium vibe and it goes well with the big wheels.

Moreover, the red metallic paint found in the front fascia – below the headlamps, bottom of the grille and bumper area besides the side profile and the rear – is another example of how a colour scheme can make a car stand out from the rest!