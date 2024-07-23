BMW 5 Series LWB To Launch Tomorrow In India – All Key Details

The BMW 5 Series LWB is set to become the largest model in its segment when it launches tomorrow; customer bookings are already open

BMW India recently unveiled the 5 Series LWB for the first time locally, setting the stage for competition with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. It aims to tap into the growing popularity of executive luxury sedans with a roomier rear compared to the standard models. It will be launched tomorrow in India alongside a host of new offerings.

Customer reservations for the new BMW 5 Series LWB are open already and it can be made at authorized dealerships across the country or through the BMW India Online Shop. Already available in China, India is the first right-hand drive market to receive this model and it will be priced competitively with its main rival.

The BMW 5 Series LWB measures 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,520 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,105 mm. Compared to the standard 5 Series, it is 145 mm longer and has a wheelbase extended by 110 mm, making it the largest in its segment. This model will be BMW’s second LWB offering in India, following the 3 Series Grand Limousine.

The new BMW 5 Series maintains the exterior appeal of the standard model, with an illuminated front grille, similar headlamps and tail lamps, an illuminated “5” emblem on the Hofmeister kink, new alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lights, and a sculpted rear bumper featuring integrated reflectors.

As for the performance, the 2025 BMW 5 Series LWD will feature a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology, paired with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. The equipment list includes a 14.9-inch curved display with BMW iDrive 8.5, a new three-spoke steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an automatic climate control system.

Additional highlights include ventilated front seats, matrix LED headlamps, USB-C charging ports, an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, an optional dual-screen rear entertainment system, a comprehensive ADAS suite, an iDrive rotary controller, drive modes and much more. The new 5 Series LWB is expected to make a strong impact in the domestic market upon launch considering the success of its recent string of launches.