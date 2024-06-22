BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open In India, Launch Next Month

BMW 5 Series LWB will become the largest model in its segment upon arrival; bookings open online and at dealerships across India

BMW India showcased the 5 Series LWB for the first time in India a few days ago and it will compete with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, which is due for an update later this year and it has already been spotted. The 5 Series long wheelbase variant enters the domestic market for the first time taking advantage of the good reception for the executive luxury sedans.

The customer bookings have now officially opened as the model can be reserved at authorised dealerships across the country or the brand’s portal, BMW India Online Shop. The price announcement of the new BMW 5 Series LWB will happen on July 24, 2024. The sedan is already available in China and India becomes the first RHD market to get this model as well.

The BMW 5 Series LWB measures a length of 5,175 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,520 mm with a wheelbase length of 3,105 mm. Compared to the regular 5 Series, it is 145 mm longer and boasts a longer wheelbase of 110 mm – making it the largest in its segment. It will become the second LWB offering from BMW in India following the 3 Series Grand Limousine.

The New BMW 5 Series retains the same visual appeal as the standard model, featuring an illuminated front grille design, as well as similar headlamps and tail lamps, an illuminated 5 emblem on the Hofmeister kink, a set of 18-inch Y-shaped alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps, a sculpted rear bumper with integrated reflectors, etc.

Under the hood, a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol and diesel engine will be employed with mild-hybrid technology. An eight-speed automatic transmission will be standard. The equipment list comprises a 14.9-inch curved display with BMW iDrive 8.5, a new three-spoke steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, automatic climate control, and so on.

Other highlights are ventilated front seats, matrix LED headlamps, an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, 6 USB-C charging ports, a dual-screen rear entertainment system as an option, an ADAS suite of driver-assistive and safety features, iDrive rotary controller and drive modes.