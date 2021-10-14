BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition Launched At Rs. 53.50 Lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition has a longer wheelbase and it gets a host of exterior and interior enhancements

BMW India has today announced the launch of the 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition in the domestic market and is locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai. The long-wheelbase Gran Limousine Iconic Edition has been made available in both petrol and diesel variants across authorised dealerships present in the country from today onwards.

Speaking on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Limited units of this ‘Iconic Edition’ Gran Limousine are tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment.”

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition has a larger, elongated body and bigger rear doors and due to the longer wheelbase, it offers greater legroom for rear passengers. Some of the key highlights are BMW Iconic Glow Kidney Grille, Exclusive Crystal Gear Shift Knob, Rear Seat Headrest Cushion, Panorama Glass Sunroof, Vernasca leather upholstery, Parking Assist with Reverse Assist, Ambient Lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and Wireless Charging.

Presented in a single diesel engine variant, the BMW 320Ld Iconic Edition costs Rs. 54.90 lakh while the single petrol engine trim known as BMW 330Li Iconic Edition is priced at Rs. 53.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mineral White, Carbon Black and Cashmere Silver are the three metallic paint jobs offered with the upholstery in Cognac|Black.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase with an overall length of 4,819 mm and a 2,961 mm in wheelbase length. On the outside, it gets a large glowing front grille, LED headlamps, short overhangs, a long bonnet, 3D L-shaped LED taillights, two large freeform tailpipes, etc.

The cabin comes with newly designed headrest and a central armrest between the rear seats, exclusive crystal gear shift knob, illuminated “3” model logo, reat seat headrest cushion, coat hanger with the base carrier, a large 480 litres of bootspace, automatic tail-gate operation, welcome light carpet, electrically adjustable seats with sensatec door trim, sports leather steering wheel, centre console with galvanic embellishment, three-zone automatic climate control, and so on.

With no performance changes, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 258 hp and 400 Nm and it can do 0-100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel generates 190 hp and 400 Nm and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 7.6 seconds. Both the powertrains are linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission.