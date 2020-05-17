BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe Will Be The Brand’s Most Affordable Car In India

BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe will be launched later this year in India and it could be priced between Rs. 32 lakh and Rs. 38 lakh (ex-showroom)

In the coming months, BMW’s India division will introduce the 2-Series Gran Coupe domestically and it will be positioned below the 3-Series sedan. With the automotive industry having embarked on a path to recovery, a more accessible model like the 2-Series Gran Coupe could help in the brand garnering much-needed volumes.

The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe will become the least expensive sedan from the Bavarian manufacturer upon its debut in India. So how did BMW manage to develop such a model? It is underpinned by the FAAR architecture (as opposed to 3-Series G20’s CLAR) as the flexible and relatively less expensive platform has been used in many models across the BMW Group.

It also enables a front-wheel-drive configuration, which, in turn, should help in increasing the interior room compared to the traditional BMWs. Talking about the traditional BMWs, the 2-Series Gran Coupe’s drive layout is certainly a stark contrast as well. It made its world premiere late last year and gained plenty of attention even in developed markets.

In India, the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe will be available only at select dealerships reportedly and pre-orders have commenced. It can be considered as a compact version of the 8-Series with sporty design cues. The luxury sedan boasts prominent kidney grille, sleek headlamp cluster and aggressive bumper section with horizontal fog lamps.

The exterior highlights include sculpted trunk lid, dual exhaust outlets, sloping roofline, wraparound tail lamps, bold rear bumper, shark fin antenna, and attractive wheels. The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe could be priced between Rs. 32 lakh and Rs. 39 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will likely be powered by BSVI compliant petrol and diesel engines.

Globally, the 2-Series Gran Coupe uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine kicking out 138 bhp, a 2.0-litre diesel developing 188 bhp and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit in the M235i xDrive trim capable of 302 bhp maximum power. India is expected to get the 2.0-litre diesel generating 188 bhp that can already be found under the bonnet of the 320d variant.