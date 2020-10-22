BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Vs 3 Series – Specifications Comparison

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sits below the 3 Series in BMW’s portfolio, and will soon be joined by the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine as well as the Audi A3 in the segment

BMW recently launched a new entry-level sedan for its Indian line-up, i.e. the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, and upon arrival, the car has no direct rival in the Indian market. While the new 2 Series Gran Coupe will soon be getting two new competitors in the form of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, as well as the Audi A3, the luxury saloon also faces somewhat competition from one of its siblings.

That’s right, the decision of choosing between the 2 Series Gran Coupe as well as the 3 Series could be tough for BMW fan boys. While the former sits below the 3 Series in BMW’s line-up, the new entry-level car has a lot in common with its elder sibling.

Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the 3 Series to help you decide which one suits you better –

Dimensions

The new 2 Series Gran Coupe measures 4526 mm in length, 1800 mm in width, stands 1420 mm tall and has a 2670 mm long wheelbase. In comparison, the 3 Series has a length of 4709 mm, a width of 1827 mm, a height of 1435 mm and gets a wheelbase that measures 2851 mm.

Car BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe BMW 3 Series Length 4526 mm 4709 mm Width 1800 mm 1827 mm Height 1420 mm 1435 mm Wheelbase 2670 mm 2851 mm

This means that the 3 Series is 183 mm longer, 27 mm wider and 15 mm taller than the new 2 Series Gran Coupe. In addition, the former also has a 181 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the latter.

Powertrains

Powering the new 2 Series Gran Coupe is the same BMW TwinPower 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine as the 3 Series currently on sale in India, which belts out 190 hp of maximum power, along with 400 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on both the cars are handled by an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Car BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe BMW 3 Series Engine 2.0-litre, 4-cyl, turbo diesel 2.0-litre, 4-cyl, turbo diesel Power 190 hp 190 hp Torque 400 Nm 400 Nm Transmission 8-speed auto 8-speed auto

Additionally, the 3 Series in India is offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 258 hp and 400 Nm, and is also mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport auto. The transmission on the 2 Series Gran Coupe sends power to the front wheels, while the 3 Series comes with a rear-wheel drive configuration as standard.

Car BMW 3 Series Engine 2.0-litre, 4-cyl, turbo petrol Power 258 hp Torque 400 Nm Transmission 8-speed auto

Both the luxury saloons come with a launch control system, as well as different driving modes including Comfort, ECOPRO and Sport. However, the 3 Series additionally gets a Sport+ driving mode.

Features

BMW has equipped the 2 Series with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, BMW Gesture Control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto air conditioner, a panoramic sunroof and powered front seats.

The 3 Series shares a majority of its equipment list with the aforementioned 2 Series, but gets a few additional features as well. It comes with a digital instrument display, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, handwriting recognition and gesture control, park assist, a three-zone climate control system, an electric sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for driver, a leather steering wheel, ambient lighting and much more.

Safety

On the safety front, both the 2 Series Gran Coupe and 3 Series come packed with BMW Condition Based Service, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Traction Control, Electronic Differential Lock Control, Cornering Brake Control, Runflat tyres with reinforced side walls, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and more.

In addition to these features, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe also gets Pedestrian protection with Active Bonnet and Attentive Assistance that analyses the driving behaviour of the driver and suggests when to take a break in the control display.

Price

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is currently being offered in two diesel variants only, namely 220d Sport Line and 220d M Sport. The former has been priced at Rs 39.30 lakh, while the latter costs Rs 41.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the two diesel variants of the BMW 3 Series have been priced at Rs 42.10 lakh and Rs 47.50 lakh, while the 330i Sport and 330i M Sport will set you back by Rs 41.70 lakh and Rs 48.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

Comparison Verdict

The new 2 Series Gran Coupe basically takes the tag of the most affordable BMW sedan in India from the 3 Series, and serves as the new entry-point to the brand in India. The 3 Series’ popularity is not expected to suffer because of the launch of the 2 Series Gran Coupe since the latter is largely aimed at buyers who want to enter the luxury car space.

However, both the luxury saloons are so evenly matched, we feel it certainly boils down to your personal preference. Either way, BMW has certainly got a winner at its disposal.