BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Petrol Launched In India At Rs. 40.90 Lakh

The BMW 220i M Sport petrol uses a 2.0-litre turbo engine developing 190 horsepower and 280 Nm, and is paired with an eight-speed auto

BMW India has today announced the launch of the 2 Series Gran Coupé in a new petrol variant. Introduced in the ‘M Sport’ package, the new BMW 220i is manufactured at the brand’s production facility in Chennai and it can be bought across dealerships right away as it accompanies the two existing diesel variants. The 2.0-litre BMW TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 190 horsepower and a peak torque of 280 Nm at 1,350-4,600 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with an eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission comes with paddle shifting function. It helps in accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds. The German manufacturer says the quick-shift control has been updated for rapid changing of gears manually. The long seventh gear keeps the revs low as it aids in reducing fuel consumption.

Speaking on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics and highest comfort, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ is guaranteed every time.”



The gearbox can let the car coast in neutral in certain conditions while a special low-viscosity oil reduces CO2 emissions further. The new 2021 BMW 220i M Sport is priced attractively at Rs. 40.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The 2 Series Gran Coupé is available in four different colours namely Alpine White (non-metallic and metallic), Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay.

The M Sport, on the other hand, is offered in two more exclusive paint jobs – Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks – along with different upholstery choices including Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black. To make the offering more attractive, BMW is offering customisable financial services and BMW 360˚ enables exclusive financial packages.



A Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranges from 3 years/40,000 km to 10 years/2,00,000 km. Some of the notable features in the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are full LED headlamps, frameless doors, BMW kidney grille, segment-first illuminated trim, ARB technology, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display, a 10.25 inch Control Display, and a host of driver assistive and safety features.