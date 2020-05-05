BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe India Launch This Year, Likely From Rs. 33 Lakh

BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe is expected to be launched around September in India and it will slot below the 3-Series sedan

BMW India will be launching its new 2-Series Gran Coupe in the domestic market in the coming months. It makes a lot of sense as it will sit below the 3-Series in the portfolio, making it the most affordable sedan offered locally upon arrival. For traditional BMW enthusiasts, the 2-Series Gran Coupe is kind of a different breed due to a number of reasons.

The entry-level sedan will likely be retailed in select dealerships across India and pre-bookings are already underway. The 2-Series Gran Coupe is one of the newest models for the brand globally as it was introduced in November 2019. It sits on the modular FAAR platform, offering a front-wheel-drive layout that will enable a more spacious cabin and is also less expensive.

This is a big departure from the regular real-wheel-driven sedans the brand is famous for. The architecture is derived from Mini, as it helps in positioning the sedan attractively against A-Class Limousine that should also arrive in the near future as well. The 2-Series Gran Coupe also has an appealing exterior as it borrows styling cues from the bigger 8-Series.

On the outside, the upcoming sedan gets an imposing pair of headlamps, large kidney grille, busy bumper with horizontal fog lamps in an aggressive housing, sporty lower intake, sculpted boot lid, sloping roofline ensuring large greenhouse, dual exhaust pipes, tail lamp design borrowed from 8-Series Gran Coupe and so on.

The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe measures 4,526 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,420 mm in height while having a wheelbase length of 2,670 mm and 430 litres of boot space capacity. In the international markets, the sedan uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 138 bhp, a 2.0-litre diesel kicking out 188 bhp and a bigger M235i xDrive packing a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor.

The latter delivers 302 bhp driving all the four wheels. In India, it will be equipped with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that is already used by the 320d variant producing 188 bhp. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 33 lakh to Rs. 38 lakh and it will likely help in garnering volumes.