BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe India Launch This Festive Season

Upon launch, the new BMW 2-series will be the Bavarian carmaker’s new entry-level model for the Indian market

BMW India is all set to introduce the new 2-Series Gran Coupe in India, to compete against the likes of Mercedes A-Class. The new 4-door coupe is expected to reach Indian shores right around the Diwali season, and select dealerships in major cities are already accepting pre-bookings for the car.

The BMW 2-Series is currently in its second-generation and was introduced in October last year, with launch in a few international markets following in March 2020. The new 2-Series is underpinned by the UKL platform and utilises a front-wheel-drive format. While purists would cry foul at an FWD Bimmer, there are plenty of practical benefits to the new architecture and design.

The primary benefit of front-wheel-drive architecture is the liberation of interior space. The lack of a bulging transmission tunnel and rear differential allows for more space in the cabin, as well as the boot. Considering that BMW has always been criticised for the lack of space in its more affordable models, this seems to be a smart move.

The design of the 2-Series Gran Coupe is not as controversial as a few of the other Bimmers of recent times (cough cough, 4-series), with sharp yet bulbous headlamps, a decently-sized ‘kidney grille’, and a wide air dam. The side-profile features 17-inch alloy wheels (18-inch optional), which fill the arches beautifully. The roofline slopes gently at the rear, giving this car a coupe-style silhouette.

At the rear section of the car, we see a pair of wide taillights, which resemble the ones on the flagship 8-Series. The tail-end does look a little stubby though, but the boot-integrated spoiler adds a sporty touch to the design. As for the dimensions, the 2-Series has a length of 4,526mm, a width of 1,800mm, and a height of 1,420mm, with a 2,670mm long wheelbase.

The 2-series Gran Coupe has three engine options available. The first one is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (on 218i), which generates 140 PS and 220 Nm. The second one is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel (in 220d), which churns out 190 PS and 400 Nm. The last one is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (in 228i), which develops 230 PS and 350 Nm.

There is also a performance version, M235i, which also has a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, but tuned to generate 305 PS and 450 Nm on tap. We expect only the 218i and the 220d to launch in India, with prices ranging from Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 40 lakh.