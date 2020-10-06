BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Bookings Commenced In India, Launch On Oct 15

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be launched in the country on October 15, and will go on to rival the likes of the Audi A3 and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

BMW has been working on launching a new entry-level car for the Indian market, and the news has been out there for a few months now. The new affordable car in question is none other than the 2 Series Gran Coupe, which made its debut at the 2019 LA Auto Show. Now, BMW has started accepting pre-launch bookings for the upcoming car ahead of its official launch on October 15.

The pre-booking for the 2 Series Gran Coupe can be made exclusively on the official BMW India website, and a token amount of Rs 50,000 has been set for the car. Ahead of its launch, the BMW 2 Series was spied in the country in a blue paint scheme, which could be the ‘Misano Blue Metallic’ colour option that is offered with the car in the foreign markets.

The upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe will be positioned below the 3 Series in BMW’s Indian line-up, and will be pitted against the likes of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, as well as the Audi A3. The 2 Series is based on BMW’s latest design language, and features a sloping roof design.

However, its main attraction has to be the frameless windows and pillar-less doors. The sloping roofline does eat into rear headroom, but the car’s aggressive styling somewhat makes up for it. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has a length of 4,526 mm, a width of 1,800 mm and a 2,670 mm long wheelbase. It also has a decent 430-litre boot.

Powering the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 190 PS of maximum power. It is expected to be offered in a sole variant called 220d Gran Coupe at launch. The 220i Gran Coupe with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 192 PS power is expected to join some time later.

Pricing for the BMW’s upcoming entry-level coupe is expected to start from about Rs 33 – 35 lakh. It should be noted that the current entry-level BMW car, the 3 Series is retailed at a base price of Rs 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom).