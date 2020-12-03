BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition In India At Rs. 42.30 Lakh

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow is offered in limited numbers and it comes with a slew of exterior updates

BMW Group India has today announced the launch of the new 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition in the domestic market and is manufactured at the brand’s manufacturing facility in Chennai. It will be available from December 7 onwards online and it comes with noticeably enhancements inside and out.

Only by the middle of October, the German luxury carmaker introduced the entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe for a starting price of Rs. 39.30 lakh (ex-showroom). With BMW looking to grab more entry-level customers on the luxury side, the Black Shadow edition comes as an attractive proposition and speaking on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said:

“The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé perfectly blends the comfort of a sedan and the sportiness of a coupé. The new ‘Black Shadow’ edition with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts offers an excellent athletic edge which further enhances the sporty character of the car in all aspects.”

The BMW 220d M Sport Black Shadow edition is priced at Rs. 42.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is presented in the M Sport design package. It has been made available in two paint schemes that already exist: Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic) while the upholstery is Sensatec Oyster/Black.

New design elements enhance the exterior of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé to give it even more dynamic looks. The ‘M’ Performance parts are not only visually attractive, but also integral elements of the light-weight construction concept. All components are perfectly matched to the specific character of the car and meet the highest requirements with regard to performance, production quality and design.

To make the offering more exclusive, the BMW 220d M Sport Black Shadow edition’s introductory price is eligible only for the first 24 customers and compared to the standard model, it features special individualization content from the BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts Rs. 2.50 lakh.

The exterior comes with glossy black mesh-style M front grille, blackened mirror caps, BMW ‘M’ Performance rear spoiler in glossy black, black chromed out tail pipe finishers, 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in jet black matte and BMW floating hub cap with BMW logo.



On the inside, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition adorns driver-focused cockpit with use of high quality materials, large panorama glass sunroof, sport seats with electrical memory function, 430 litres of luggage space can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest, segment-first illuminated trim as it acts as a decorative lighting element in the dark, ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, etc.

Under the bonnet, you could find the 2.0-litre four-pot TwinPower turbo diesel engine producing 190 horsepower and 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. It is connected to an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just 7.5 seconds and has Eco Pro, Comfort and Sport driving modes.

Other mechanical highlights and technologies include actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system, Driving Stability Control for reduced understeer, BMW Performance Control system for increasing the stability by targeted braking of the wheels. It also gets BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 3D navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 10.25-inch Control Display, BMW Virtual Assistant, gesture control, wireless charging, parking assistant with rear view camera, reversing assistant, and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Some of the notable safety technologies are ABS with BA, six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors among others.