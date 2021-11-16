BMW 2 Series Black Shadow Edition Launched At Rs. 43.50 Lakh

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition has its production limited to 24 examples; gets a host of changes inside and out

BMW’s India division has today announced the launch of the 2 Series Gran Coupe Shadow Edition in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 43.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is rolled out of the brand’s manufacturing facility in Chennai and is made available on the online portal exclusively and its production has also been limited.

It costs Rs. 1.60 lakh more than the M Sport Line trim and only 24 examples have been made for India in Alpine White and Black Sapphire paint schemes. On the outside, the BMW 2 Series Black Shadow Edition comes with a high-gloss shadow line pack with M specific performance parts. It boasts a newly meshed grille, M performance rear lip spoiler and a lot more exclusive bits.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition is shod on a set of newly designed 18-inch Y-spoke M forged wheels done up in glossy black colour. The German luxury carmaker has added a host of new interior bits and pieces including specially designed sports seats with memory function, dual-zone climate control with carbon microfilter and ambient lighting.

The cabin also features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and virtual assistant, wireless charging facility, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument console, reverse parking camera with assist, frameless doors and much more. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said,

“The limited edition of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé takes forward the celebrations this festive season. The successful ‘Black Shadow’ edition now gets even more irresistible in its petrol avatar. Designed with a clear focus on dynamics, it is tailored to suit the requirements of motorsport enthusiasts. Further, BMW ‘M’ Performance parts offer an excellent athletic edge which enhances the sporty character in all aspects. The BMW 220i ‘Black Shadow’ edition is an exciting opportunity for our customers to enter the world of joy with style and performance.”

As for the performance, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition uses the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque, and is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to only the front axle.