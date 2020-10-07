Bluetooth-Enabled Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Launched From Rs. 77,700

Suzuki has introduced Bluetooth technology on the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125; Access gets new LED Daytime Running Lights as well

Suzuki’s motorcycle and scooter division in India has today announced a new Bluetooth technology that helps in improving the convenience and practicality of its domestic range. The instrument cluster has now been updated with Bluetooth connectivity while the Japanese manufacturer also introduced a notable feature to make matters more interesting.

The Bluetooth tech is currently offered in the brand’s top-selling scooters like the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. The Burgman Street 125 sits at the top of the range in the company’s current scooter lineup and it has been well received as well over the years. The updated model is priced at Rs. 84,600 while the Access 125 is retailed in drum and alloy as well as disc and alloy specifications.

The Access 125 with drum brake and alloy wheel setup costs Rs. 77,700 while the Access 125 with disc brake and alloy wheels has been priced at Rs. 78,600 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). With ever changing customer requirements, Suzuki has jumped on the bandwagon to offer the Bluetooth technology and more manufacturers will certainly do the same in the near future.



The updated instrument cluster in the Access 125 and the Burgman Street 125 functions in such a way that it responds to the Suzuki Ride Connect application enabling several features. Therefore, the rider can have turn-by-turn navigation at the disposal while the estimate time of arrival, notifications for calls, WhatsApp and SMS and more features are part of the package.

Other highlights in the Bluetooth instrument cluster include notifications for caller ID, phone battery level, warning for over speeding, etc. The application can also be utilised to share the latest parked location and the trip details can also be shared. The Access 125, Suzuki’s best-selling scooter in the Indian market, has gained LED Daytime Running Lights mounted on the apron.

In the near future, Suzuki will also make the Bluetooth technology across its range of two-wheelers including the Gixxer series of motorcycles. This would help in enhancing the features list of its domestic range of two-wheelers and thus improving sales numbers.