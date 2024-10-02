Biggest Ola Festive Season Discounts – S1 Now As Low As Rs. 49,999

The early access for community members is only valid for today as the S1 range can be bought for as low as Rs. 49,999 through discounts and benefits

On the back of sales decline endured in recent times, Ola Electric has announced arguably its most lucrative sales deals yet to capitalise on the festive season furore. Dubbed ‘Biggest Ola Season Sale’, it is now open for early access to community members with exclusive offers on the popular S1 electric scooter range.

The early access is only valid for today as the electric scooter range can be bought for as low as Rs. 49,999 through discounts and benefits. According to Ola Electric, the BOSS offers discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 on the entire S1 range with additional perks amounting to Rs. 21,000 – making it more attractive than ever before.

These include an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000, access to over 140 MoveOS features valued at Rs. 6,000, an extended eight-year battery warranty worth Rs. 7,000, and Hypercharging credits worth Rs. 3,000. This comprehensive package is designed to lure in new owners while making Ola’s electric scooters more appealing and cost-effective for buyers.

Also Read: Ola’s Market Share Dips As Bajaj, TVS & Ather Close Gap Rapidly

Customers can also take advantage of a referral program, earning a Rs. 3,000 discount for each successful referral and a Rs. 2,000 discount for referees purchasing the S1. The top 100 referrers will stand a chance to win rewards worth up to Rs. 11,11,111. Additionally, the sale includes offers on accessories, further enhancing the value for buyers during this promotional event.

Ola Electric has swiftly established a strong presence across India since its launch, capitalizing on its early investment in the electric two-wheeler segment. However, the competitive landscape is shifting with traditional automakers like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company rapidly closing the gap.

Also Read: Exclusive: Ola Electric Three-Wheeler Spied For The First Time

Recent sales figures indicate that these legacy brands are making significant strides, challenging Ola’s dominance in the e-scooter market. In September, Ola Electric experienced a notable decline in sales, capturing just around 26 per cent of the market, a significant drop from the 47 per cent it commanded during the same period last year. From dominating nearly half of the electric two-wheeler market, Ola now holds only a quarter.