Big Year-End Discounts On Kawasaki Bikes – Up To Rs. 45,000

Kawasaki is offering year-end discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in India; the Z900, Ninja 650, Ninja 300 and Ninja 500 are part of the limited-time deals

Kawasaki India is offering commendable year-end discounts on select popular motorcycles. This limited-time clearance sale provides an opportunity for enthusiasts to get premium bikes at lower prices. With price hikes expected in the New Year, now’s the time to make a move. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals before they vanish.

These discounts are available only for a short time and until the stocks last, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade if you are looking for high-end offerings as Kawasaki has been a well sought-after brand in India over the years. Here we have brought you the deals on Z900, Ninja 650, Ninja 300 and Ninja 500:

1. Kawasaki Z900:

Kawasaki’s Z900, a fan-favourite in the big-bike segment, now comes with a price reduction of Rs 40,000. Its previous ex-showroom price of Rs 9.4 lakh has dropped to Rs 9 lakh for a limited time. However, this offer is subject to availability and might not be accessible at all dealerships due to varying stock levels.

2. Kawasaki Ninja 300:

Kawasaki’s entry-level Ninja 300 also sees a notable Rs 30,000 reduction, bringing its ex-showroom price down to Rs 3.13 lakh. Despite minimal design updates over the years, its dependable twin-cylinder engine and sporty aesthetics continue to appeal to new riders and seasoned enthusiasts alike.

3. Kawasaki Ninja 500:

The Ninja 500, a middleweight contender, comes with a Rs 15,000 discount, lowering its ex-showroom cost to Rs 5.09 lakh. Its 451 cc twin-cylinder engine produces 44.7 bhp, offering good acceleration and solid on-road performance. This price cut is valid only while stocks last.

4. Kawasaki Ninja 650:

The versatile Ninja 650 now features a Rs 45,000 price cut, reducing its ex-showroom price from Rs 7.16 lakh to Rs 6.71 lakh. Known for its well-known 649 cc parallel-twin engine delivering 67 bhp and 64 Nm of torque, it’s an ideal choice for riders seeking a well-rounded sport-tourer. The deal lasts until December 31, 2024 or while inventory remains.