Big Hit On Maruti Sales In March 2020 Due To Lockdown, Drop By 48%

Maruti Suzuki recorded only 76,976 units in March 2020 as against 1,47,613 units with YoY decline of 47.9 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has released a press statement revealing its sales numbers for the month of March 2020 and as expected, a huge drop has been seen. The largest carmaker in the country has retailed a total of just 83,792 units last month and it includes 76,976 units domestically, 2,104 units in OEM sales and 4,712 units in exports.

With the financial year between April 2019 and March 2020 ended, Maruti Suzuki’s cumulative tally stands at 15,63,297 units. The ill-timed nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic can be accounted for Maruti Suzuki’s massive sales decline. The suspension of operations came into effect from March 22, 2020.

The lockdown was implemented across the country just a day ahead of Navratra, an auspicious period for buying cars and it has had its huge impact. Maruti Suzuki registered a total of 1,47,613 units during the corresponding month one year ago and it has resulted in Year-on-Year volume decline of 47.9 per cent.

The novel Coronavirus infection is increasing everyday and thus the lockdown could be prolonged beyond the 21-day period. Car manufacturers have extended their support with monetary donations as well as helping the government in combating the COVID-19 spread in different ways like providing sanitary aids and creating awareness.

Just as other brands, Maruti Suzuki prioritises safety of its employees, business partners and customers, and is committed to support the central and state governments. The combined sales of Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S stood at just 56,507 units last month as against nearly one lakh with YoY decline of 43.1 per cent.

Only 1,863 units of the Ciaz were recorded last month while UVs such as Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 attributed to 11,904 units as against 25,563 units with 53.4 per cent volume drop. About 5,966 units of the Eeco were sold in March 2020 with a massive 63.7 per cent sales de-growth.

The Super Carry accounted for just 736 units last month and the exports fell by 55 per cent. The recovery in sales across the automotive industry remains uncertain as the Coronavirus pandemic threat wreaks havoc every step of the way.