Big Growth In Ford Endeavour Sales, 700 Units Sold In October 2019

A few models by some carmakers in India managed to recover from the ongoing industry slowdown last month, thanks to the festive period. One such model is the Ford Endeavour, of which the American carmaker managed to sell 700 units in October 2019.

The seven-seat SUV Endeavour saw a YoY growth by 24% compared to the same month last year, when it could only sell 565 units. Its arch rival, Toyota Fortuner sold a total of 1,302 units last month, and saw a YoY decline of 29%, however continued to be the segment leader.

Endeavour’s other rival, the homegrown SUV, Mahindra Alturas G4 did receive some positive feedback from Indians after its launch last year in November. Sadly, the Alturas G4 could barely stand the competition and sold just 101 units in October 2019.

Model October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales Toyota Fortuner 1,302 1,842 Ford Endeavour 700 565 Skoda Kodiaq 180 190 VW Tiguan 155 133 Honda CR-V 152 228 Mahindra Alturas G4 101

Data Source : AutoPunditz

The Endeavour, known as the Everest in all other markets except India, is currently in its third generation internationally. In India, the seven-seat SUV received a mid-life refresh in 2019 which saw the inclusion of features such as active noise cancelling, Ford’s SYNC3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, push button start, hands free parking, electrical adjustment for both driver and front passenger seats, a panoramic sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster and 7 airbags on the top variant.

Ford has equipped the Endeavour with two diesel engines in India; a 2.2-litre and a 3.2-litre unit. The smaller 2.2-litre engine makes 160 PS of max power along with 385 Nm torque, the bigger 3.2-litre engine produces 200 PS of peak power and 470 Nm of peak torque.

The smaller engine is offered with a choice of 6-speed manual transmission, or a 6-speed auto, whereas the larger engines comes with only the latter. The Endeavour starts at a price of Rs 28.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base 4×2 MT variant, and goes up to Rs 33.70 lakh (ex-showroom) if you opt for the top-end 4×4 variant.