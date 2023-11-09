Big Festive Season Discounts On Skoda & Volkswagen Cars

Joining the bandwagon of other manufacturers to offer attractive discounts this festive season are Volkswagen and Skoda

Volkswagen and Skoda are now providing huge discounts on their products, and this may be a good time to buy one in case the higher price tags were a bit of a concern.

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq

Both the Skoda Slavia and the Kushaq are being offered with a total discount of up to Rs 1.5 Lakh and this includes a Rs 25k corporate discount and Rs 40k exchange bonus.

The Skoda Slavia and the Kushaq are available with 2 turbo petrol options – a 1.0-litre TSi engine that produces 115bhp of power and 178Nm of torque and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter, and a 1.5-litre TSi that produces 150bhp of power and 250Nm of torque that is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG transmission.

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda is offering huge benefits on their flagship SUV, and this includes a Rs 40k exchange bonus, Rs 25k corporate discount and a 4-year service maintenance pack which should make it a sensible choice for a potential buyer.

The Skoda Kodiaq comes equipped with only one engine option which is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol that puts out 190bhp of power and 320Nm of torque and comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox only. The list of features is endless, as is expected from a car of this value and it does surprisingly well in off-road conditions as well, and this is due to the available options of a four-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive only.

Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun

Volkswagen is offering discounts on the Virtus and the Taigun and the total benefits are up to Rs 1 Lakh, and they can be availed on select models only depending on the dealer.

Both the Virtus and the Taigun are available with 2 turbo petrol engines – a 1.0-litre TSi engine that produces 115bhp of power and 178Nm of torque and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter, and a 1.5-litre TSi that produces 150bhp of power and 250Nm of torque that is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.