Big Drop In Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta Sales In August 2019

The ongoing sales slump in the auto sector has affected even some top-selling models like Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta

The Indian auto sector has been suffering from the worst-ever sales slump in recent years. The situation is so terrible that all carmakers, including best-sellers like Maruti Suzuki, have suffered significant de-growth on the YoY basis. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is no different to this situation as all its models, including the Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta, have suffered from drop in sales on YoY basis.

Last month, the Toyota Fortuner found 878 buyers, which is a huge drop from 1,818 units sold in August 2018. The dip in sales has resulted in a 52 per cent drop in sales on a YoY basis. Also, the drop in demand for the Toyota Fortuner has narrowed the popularity gap with the Ford Endeavour, which sold 572 copies and managed to register a 14 per cent growth on YoY basis.

It may be noted here that the Toyota Fortuner has been the best-selling SUV in its segment right from the time its earlier generation model was first launched in the country. In fact, its second-generation model, which is pricier than the earlier version, has been an even bigger sales success than its predecessor.

Another highly popular Toyota model that has suffered a setback due to the sales slump is the Innova Crysta, which could find only 4,796 customers last month. In comparison, the premium MPV had registered a sale of 6,680 units, which leads to a 28 per cent dip in demand on YoY basis.

Like the Toyota Fortuner, even the Toyota Innova has been a great sales success ever since its first-generation model replaced the Qualis in the country. The second-gen Innova, which is sold with the Crysta moniker, has enjoyed an even bigger success than its predecessor.

In spite of a higher price tag, the Crysta has managed to increased its fan base by offering a comfier and a more premium cabin, better ride quality and more powerful engine options. While the drop in the popularity of the Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta has been largely due to the slowdown that the market has been going through, the company is currently offering some lucrative offers to help the two models find more buyers.

The Crysta is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 25,000. The Fortuner, on the other hand, is on sale with a corporate discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 1,00,000.